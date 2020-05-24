ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 24, 2020

Memorial Day weekend is commonly seen as the unofficial start of summer and it’s usually spent with friends and family at pools or on the lake. Due to the coronavirus pandemic many people are celebrating differently this year.

Instead of gathering with loved ones this Memorial Day weekend, more than 800 volunteers traveled to Midland to take part in a massive cleanup effort.

On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced changes in the way it reports data on COVID-19 testing. The change makes the data more accurate and relevant as the state continues to expand diagnostic testing to help slow and contain the spread of COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 54,365 as of Sunday morning, including 5,223 deaths, state officials report. The official recovery total is 33,168.