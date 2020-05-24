64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan

How Metro Detroiters are celebrating Memorial Day weekend safely

Memorial Day weekend is commonly seen as the unofficial start of summer and it’s usually spent with friends and family at pools or on the lake. Due to the coronavirus pandemic many people are celebrating differently this year.

More than 800 volunteers visit Midland to help flood victims despite pandemic

Instead of gathering with loved ones this Memorial Day weekend, more than 800 volunteers traveled to Midland to take part in a massive cleanup effort.

Tracking Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) testing data

On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced changes in the way it reports data on COVID-19 testing. The change makes the data more accurate and relevant as the state continues to expand diagnostic testing to help slow and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday morning

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 54,365 as of Sunday morning, including 5,223 deaths, state officials report. The official recovery total is 33,168.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Clouds remain, but Saturday becomes warmer

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: