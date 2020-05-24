ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 24, 2020
How Metro Detroiters are celebrating Memorial Day weekend safely
Memorial Day weekend is commonly seen as the unofficial start of summer and it’s usually spent with friends and family at pools or on the lake. Due to the coronavirus pandemic many people are celebrating differently this year.
More than 800 volunteers visit Midland to help flood victims despite pandemic
Instead of gathering with loved ones this Memorial Day weekend, more than 800 volunteers traveled to Midland to take part in a massive cleanup effort.
Tracking Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) testing data
On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced changes in the way it reports data on COVID-19 testing. The change makes the data more accurate and relevant as the state continues to expand diagnostic testing to help slow and contain the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday morning
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 54,365 as of Sunday morning, including 5,223 deaths, state officials report. The official recovery total is 33,168.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Clouds remain, but Saturday becomes warmer
More Local News Headlines
- Michigan legislators, FEMA assess devastation in Midland County after massive flooding
- Sanford woman kayaks to floating home swept away by flood to recover mother’s ashes
- Couple holds socially distant drive-by wedding reception in St. Clair Shores
- Flashpoint 5/24/20: Michigan’s neglected and dangerous infrastructure; Survivors of COVID-19 on battling disease
- Michigan stay-at-home order extended until June 12
- Could former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick get released from prison due to COVID-19?
National and World Headlines
- Restrictions eased while virus deaths decline in New York
- Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by virus
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon at protesters
- Muslims celebrate major holiday amid curfews, virus fears
- Desperate Indian girl bikes 745 miles home with disabled dad
Sports Headlines
- NASCAR all alone on motorsports biggest day of racing
- NHLPA approves going forward with 24-team playoff talks
- SEC, Big 12 to allow football workouts on campus next month
