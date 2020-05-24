How Metro Detroiters are celebrating Memorial Day Weekend safely

DETROIT – Memorial Day Weekend is commonly seen as the unofficial start of summer and it’s usually spent with friends and family at barbecues, pools or on the lake -- but people are celebrating differently this year.

RELATED: Rain, shine or socially distanced: Michiganders still find ways to celebrate Memorial Day weekend

“I think it’s that a lot of people want to feel like a sense of normalcy at this point, obviously, with what’s going on," said Adam Haas. "There’s been a lot of uncertainty with what’s been going on.”

“We’ve been quarantining for a a few months. Just trying to get out her fresh air," said Tynita Dismuke. “Everybody is keeping their distance. It’s a good time.”

May 23, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 54,365; Death toll now at 5,223 with 33,168 recoveries reported

People could be seen out and about enjoying the day Saturday. Whether they were soaking up the warm weather at Belle Isle, boating on the water in St. Claire Shores or even relaxing on a hammock at Hart Plaza -- what better way to kick off the summer time.

“It’s good to get outside and it feels like when you can do something a little bit different like lay in a hammock,” said Emily Garavagalia. “It’s a little more relaxing.”

The two biggest things that stand out this Memorial Day Weekend are the dozens of masks being worn and people keeping a safe amount of space between groups.

Experts are saying that being outside is fine as long as social distancing is practiced, but there is always a risk of contracting the virus.

RELATED: How to safely navigate Memorial Day activities this weekend amid COVID-19 pandemic

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):