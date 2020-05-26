ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 26, 2020

Retailers in Metro Detroit can open up to customers starting Tuesday.

Appointments are needed before showing up at the business. Customers are encouraged to call ahead.

Retail businesses in Metro Detroit are allowed to reopen to customers on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has sickened thousands across the state.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order requires an appointment for customers before entering a retail store. Gatherings of no more than 10 people are allowed.

Businesses with in-person interaction have to implement rules to protect workers, such as training them on infection control practices and the proper use of personal protective equipment.

MORE: Here’s everything that’s reopening this week across entire state of Michigan