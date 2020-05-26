ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 26, 2020
Metro Detroit retailers start reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Retailers in Metro Detroit can open up to customers starting Tuesday.
- Appointments are needed before showing up at the business. Customers are encouraged to call ahead.
Retail businesses in Metro Detroit are allowed to reopen to customers on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has sickened thousands across the state.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order requires an appointment for customers before entering a retail store. Gatherings of no more than 10 people are allowed.
Businesses with in-person interaction have to implement rules to protect workers, such as training them on infection control practices and the proper use of personal protective equipment.
Forecast: Steamy weather continues, afternoon storms possible
- A closer look at when you need to wear a mask outdoors
- Metro Detroit retail businesses prepare for modified reopening
- ‘White Boy Rick’ Wershe to be released July 20
- Michigan family to receive remains of soldier nearly 70 years after going MIA
- Metro Detroit nonprofits look for new ways to deliver services during pandemic
- WHO drops hydroxychloroquine from global study on COVID-19 treatments
- Congress weighs choice: ‘Go big’ on virus aid or hit ‘pause’
- France to unveil rescue plan for struggling car industry
