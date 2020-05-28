ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 28, 2020

Published: May 28, 2020, 7:58 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 8:15 am

Starting with the weather today -- Thursday and Friday have showers and storms possible. We need something to lift the humidity before the weekend!

You can track the radar right here.

Here’s the forecast:

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 55,608 as of Wednesday, including 5,334 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 504 new cases and 68 deaths (14 from vital records). Tuesday’s total was 55,104 confirmed cases and 5,266 deaths.

New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing continues to ramp up, with an average of more than 15,000 per day in the last two weeks.