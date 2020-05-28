ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 28, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Weather: Scattered thunderstorms possible today
Starting with the weather today -- Thursday and Friday have showers and storms possible. We need something to lift the humidity before the weekend!
Here’s the forecast:
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 55,608; Death toll now at 5,334
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 55,608 as of Wednesday, including 5,334 deaths, state officials report.
Wednesday’s update represents 504 new cases and 68 deaths (14 from vital records). Tuesday’s total was 55,104 confirmed cases and 5,266 deaths.
New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing continues to ramp up, with an average of more than 15,000 per day in the last two weeks.
More Local News Headlines
- CVS Pharmacy has new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across Michigan -- check list here
- Michigan House passes bills to let college athletes be paid
- Michigan barber shops, salons unveil 8-step reopening plan, urge Gov. Whitmer to lift ban
- Kwame Kilpatrick supporters angry over decision not to grant him early prison release
- Somerset Collection in Troy to reopen with changes to mitigate spread of COVID-19
- New problem keeps more Michigan residents from getting unemployment checks
- Michigan State University to resume in-person classes on schedule this fall
- Some Michigan casinos plan on reopening soon after closing to help stop spread of COVID-19
- Detroit police investigate second video appearing to show person being beaten inside nursing home
- Metro Detroit veterinarian says stay-at-home orders mean more dog walks, leading to healthier dogs and families
National and World Headlines
- Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man’s death; 1 killed
- US death toll from coronavirus surges past 100,000 people
- Twitter fact-checks Trump; he threatens new regs or shutdown
Sports Headlines
