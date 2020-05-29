Oakland County 16-year-old girl missing, $1,000 reward offered

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office is looking for Mya Senei Olivarez, a 16-year-old girl last seen May 21.

According to authorities, her phone was last known to be near Jackson.

Olivarez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 1190 pounds.

Police said she has relatives in Arkansas and may be traveling to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. Crime Stoppers have offered a $1,000 reward for information that finds Olivarez.