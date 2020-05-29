Watch live: Minnesota governor holds press conference on George Floyd protests
Protesters torch Minneapolis police station in violent night
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is holding a press conference to address the state’s response to ongoing violence and riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul over the death of George Floyd.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 29.
WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:
