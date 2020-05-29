66ºF

Watch live: Minnesota governor holds press conference on George Floyd protests

Protesters torch Minneapolis police station in violent night

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Gov. Tim Walz speaks about the state of COVID-19 in Minnesota during a news conference at the Department of Public Safety in St. Paul, Minn. on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Minnesota health officials are reporting a record high for COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. (Evan Frost /Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is holding a press conference to address the state’s response to ongoing violence and riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul over the death of George Floyd.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 29.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

