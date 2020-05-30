ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 30, 2020

A 19-year-old man was killed and multiple arrests were made during a George Floyd protest on Friday night in Downtown Detroit.

President Donald Trump’s announcement he was cutting U.S. funding for the World Health Organization prompted criticism Saturday, as spiking infection rates in India and elsewhere served as a reminder the global pandemic is far from contained.

A divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits on attendance at worship services that have been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 56,621 as of Saturday morning, including 5,406 deaths, state officials report.