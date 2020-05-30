59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan

1 killed, multiple arrests made during protests in Downtown Detroit

A 19-year-old man was killed and multiple arrests were made during a George Floyd protest on Friday night in Downtown Detroit.

Trump WHO funding cut prompts criticism as virus spreads

President Donald Trump’s announcement he was cutting U.S. funding for the World Health Organization prompted criticism Saturday, as spiking infection rates in India and elsewhere served as a reminder the global pandemic is far from contained.

Supreme Court rejects challenge to limits on church services

A divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits on attendance at worship services that have been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 56,621; Death toll now at 5,406

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 56,621 as of Saturday morning, including 5,406 deaths, state officials report.

Weather: Cooler and less humid with some sunshine Saturday

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: