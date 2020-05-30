ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 30, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
1 killed, multiple arrests made during protests in Downtown Detroit
A 19-year-old man was killed and multiple arrests were made during a George Floyd protest on Friday night in Downtown Detroit.
Trump WHO funding cut prompts criticism as virus spreads
President Donald Trump’s announcement he was cutting U.S. funding for the World Health Organization prompted criticism Saturday, as spiking infection rates in India and elsewhere served as a reminder the global pandemic is far from contained.
Supreme Court rejects challenge to limits on church services
A divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits on attendance at worship services that have been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 56,621; Death toll now at 5,406
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 56,621 as of Saturday morning, including 5,406 deaths, state officials report.
Weather: Cooler and less humid with some sunshine Saturday
More Local News Headlines
- Protesters clash with Detroit police late Friday night
- 19-year-old man shot, killed during protests in Downtown Detroit
- 9 arrested, police cars damaged during protests in Downtown Detroit
- Protest held in Washtenaw County after video surfaces showing deputy punching woman
- Michigan residents taking part in virtual racing during pandemic
National and World Headlines
- Weather forecasting for a rocket launch: It’s much more difficult than you might think
- Crowds protest Floyd killing and Trump outside White House
- Biden speaks of racial ‘open wound,’ contrasting with Trump
- UN urges $2.4 billion in aid for war-torn Yemen
Sports Headlines
- MLB teams cut hundreds with minor league season in doubt
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: Strict changes in place for when PGA Tour returns to Detroit in July
- Michigan House passes bills to let college athletes be paid
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.