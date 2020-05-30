63ºF

Detroit police seek missing teen with mental health condition

Charond Nickson last seen Sunday

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Charond Nickson
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a missing teen girl last seen Sunday.

Police said Charond Nickson, 15, has a mental health condition. She left her aunt’s home in the area of Plymouth and Telegraph roads on the west side and never returned.

Nickson is black with a medium brown complexion and long hair. She has a slim build, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Nickson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

