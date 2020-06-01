ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 1, 2020

Thousands took to the streets in Michigan over the weekend to protest police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

The protests began after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer who is now charged with murder, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Protests were organized in dozens of cities across America, which were mostly peaceful and calling for the end to racial injustice. Of course, some devolved into riots, with looting, vandalism and arson. Many cities, including Detroit, installed curfews to curb crowds after dark.

On the third night, more than 100 were arrested. 28 were from Detroit. Two were from out of state. The rest were from Metro Detroit suburbs.

There are people with serious health issues who are avoiding emergency rooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic because they fear contracting the virus at the hospital.

Doctors say this is not the right perception of emergency rooms right now, including in Metro Detroit.

“It’s a big problem," said Dr. Dave Donaldson, the vice chief at Troy Beaumont Hospital emergency center. “We’re seeing people stay at home with serious issues like heart attacks, strokes, appendicitis, things like that. They’re staying home. They’re not coming in.”