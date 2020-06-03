ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 3, 2020
Detroit police rush protesters to make arrests Tuesday night after curfew
A journalist was among a group of people wrestled to the ground and cuffed Tuesday night after what was up until that point a peaceful protest in Detroit.
Protesters and police were in a standoff at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Outer Drive East and Gratiot Avenue. Protesters remained peaceful and held their ground until police began making arrests around 8:45 p.m. The city’s curfew is 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Detroit Police Department announced Wednesday morning that 127 people were arrested Tuesday night -- 60 males and 67 females.
Today: 9 Detroit CEOs, including Mary Barra, Bill Ford, Chris Ilitch, to speak on racism, injustice
Nine CEOs from Detroit’s biggest companies are coming together to speak out against racism and injustice during a press event on Wednesday morning. Mary Barra, Bill Ford and Chris Ilitch are among the participants.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 57,731; Death toll now at 5,553
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 57,731 as of Tuesday, including 5,553 deaths, state officials report.
Tuesday’s update represents 199 new cases and 37 additional deaths, including 11 as a result of the state’s ongoing review of “vital records” and testing data. Monday’s total was 57,532 confirmed cases and 5,516 deaths.
Weather: Thunderstorms still possible today
The anticipated batch of thunderstorms that crossed parts of lower Michigan during the night caused scattered damage on the west side of the state, but weakened as they progressed eastward.
Warnings were issued for Shiawassee and Genesee counties, and there have been some tree damage reports, including a large limb taking down a power line in Mount Morris, causing a big power outage. But aside from that, the rest of the area appears to have escaped the worst.
