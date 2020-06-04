Mall of Monroe to reopen Friday after state orders are lifted

MONROE, Mich. – The Mall of Monroe announced that it will reopen to the public on Friday as many other businesses begin to reopen around the state amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Beginning Thursday many Michigan businesses have been cleared to reopen under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan. Whitmer lifted the state’s stay-at-home order last week as the state moves into the “Improving” phase of the pandemic.

The Mall of Monroe -- like a number of malls reopening across the state -- is introducing new signage and procedures to encourage social distancing and increase sanitization amid reopening.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Some retailers may offer curbside pickup for shoppers who don’t want to enter the mall, officials said.

Officials also say it is likely that not all stores will open immediately. Shoppers are encouraged to contact individual stores directly for their hours of operation.

