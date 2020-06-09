ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 9, 2020

The Local 4 Casters are tracking two different severe weather possibilities.

First, showers and thunderstorms develop tonight. Strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado are the biggest threats.

Then, on Wednesday another round of storms are expected.

Here’s the full forecast (watch forecast video above).

Arizona reactivates hospital emergency plan as COVID-19 cases spike after reopening

As we continue to track the coronavirus in Michigan and the US, there is a recent development in the Southwest: Arizona is activating its hospital emergency plan as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in the state following implementation of their reopening plan.

Arizona was one of the earliest states to begin reopening, but since Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order expired on May 15, COVID-19 cases have soared 110 percent - more than doubling to 27,678, as of Monday, according to NBC affiliate KPNX.

Here in Michigan, cases and deaths have been slowing for weeks, as the state continues to slowly reopen businesses, including restaurants and soon, personal care business.

Related: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends

View: COVID-19 data in Michigan, beyond