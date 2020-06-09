Monroe County Sheriff Department Animal Control Officer killed in crash

RAISINVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened June 4 shortly after 8 a.m. on S. Custer and Raisinville roads.

The crash involved a Monroe County Sheriff Animal Control Division vehicle and a black 2014 Dodge Caravan with no license plate.

During the crash MCSACD officer, Darrian Young, lost her life. The Dodge Caravan was reportedly seen driving recklessly in the area before the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle driving recklessly is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post.

The vehicle is described as a black 2014 Dodge Caravan with no license plate. At some point before the crash, the Dodge Caravan was damaged from the front end.

Business owners in area are reviewing surveillance footage from the day of the crash.

Police say the vehicle was seen in the area of Telegraph Road, south of M-50 to Dunbar Road. The driver of the Dodge Caravan allegedly ran a vehicle off the road on Laplaisance Road at E. Dunbar Road, before fleeing to I-75 and S. Otter Creek. It was last seen on E. Front Street at St. Michael Church before the crash.

