ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 10, 2020

As the Local 4Casters explain, the overnight thunderstorms were north of the advancing warm front -- those storms were what they call elevated and did not produce any severe weather over southeast Michigan, although western Michigan wasn’t so lucky.

Today, we’re looking at a strong chance for severe weather in the afternoon and evening -- watch the detailed forecast above. The Local 4Casters are keying in on the 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. timeframe for severe weather.

Southeastern Michigan is under a moderate risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

That is a Level 4 on a 1 to 5 scale of severity risk. Damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible. There is risk for tornadoes and large hail, too.

Here’s what to prepare for:

Meanwhile, we’re still tracking coronavirus cases in Michigan. Tuesday’s update represents 108 new cases and 25 additional deaths. Monday’s total was 58,999 confirmed cases and 5,673 deaths.

New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing continues to ramp up, with an average of more than 15,000 per day in the last two weeks.

Michigan has reported 42,041 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 11,300 as of Monday.

