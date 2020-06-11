ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 11, 2020
Damage from the storms
Thousands of people are without power this morning after severe weather moved through the area Wednesday evening and night. Thankfully, there have not been any reports of serious injuries.
But the damage to trees, property and power lines is widespread. DTE Energy and Consumers Energy have crews working to restore power to more than 200,000 customers.
- As of 6 a.m. Thursday, DTE Energy reported 137,000 customers without power.
- As of 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy reported about 151,000 customers without power.
We’re expecting a cooler, drier day on Thursday.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,278; Death toll now at 5,711
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 59,278 as of Wednesday, including 5,711 deaths, state officials report.
Wednesday’s update represents 171 new cases and 13 additional deaths. Tuesday’s total was 58,999 confirmed cases and 5,673 deaths.
