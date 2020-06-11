ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 11, 2020

Thousands of people are without power this morning after severe weather moved through the area Wednesday evening and night. Thankfully, there have not been any reports of serious injuries.

But the damage to trees, property and power lines is widespread. DTE Energy and Consumers Energy have crews working to restore power to more than 200,000 customers.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, DTE Energy reported 137,000 customers without power.

As of 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy reported about 151,000 customers without power.

View: Images and videos from Wednesday’s storms in Michigan

We’re expecting a cooler, drier day on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 59,278 as of Wednesday, including 5,711 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 171 new cases and 13 additional deaths. Tuesday’s total was 58,999 confirmed cases and 5,673 deaths.

Related: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends

View: COVID-19 data in Michigan, beyond