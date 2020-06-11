66ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 11, 2020

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Storm damage in Detroit on June 10, 2020.
Storm damage in Detroit on June 10, 2020. (WDIV)

Damage from the storms

Thousands of people are without power this morning after severe weather moved through the area Wednesday evening and night. Thankfully, there have not been any reports of serious injuries.

But the damage to trees, property and power lines is widespread. DTE Energy and Consumers Energy have crews working to restore power to more than 200,000 customers.

We’re expecting a cooler, drier day on Thursday.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,278; Death toll now at 5,711

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 59,278 as of Wednesday, including 5,711 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 171 new cases and 13 additional deaths. Tuesday’s total was 58,999 confirmed cases and 5,673 deaths.

