ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 12, 2020

Michigan’s ban on evictions extended
Michigan’s ban on evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic has been extended until June 30.
On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-118 to extend the duration of protections for tenants and mobile home owners from being evicted from their home until June 30. The order was set to expire at the end of Thursday.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,496; Death toll now at 5,738
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 59,496 as of Thursday, including 5,738 deaths, state officials report.
Thursday’s update represents 218 new cases and an additional 27 deaths. Wednesday’s total was 59,278 confirmed cases and 5,711 deaths.
New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing continues to ramp up, with an average of more than 15,000 per day in the last two weeks.
