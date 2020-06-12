Downtown Brighton is closing to vehicle traffic to support social distancing

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Main Street in downtown Brighton will be closed to vehicular traffic starting June 12 and lasting through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The street will be opened to pedestrians and downtown businesses in an effort to provide more space for social distancing downtown, the city announced. Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available along with picnic tables placed at safe distances.

Other southeastern Michigan towns are planning similar downtown street closures in efforts to make it easier for pedestrians to shop and visit restaurants and cafes.

If you are a Downtown Brighton business owner and would like to learn more about the Main Street closure, or for more information, questions, or concerns, please contact at info@brightoncity.org or 810-844-5053.

More: Brighton, Michigan news headlines