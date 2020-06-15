75ºF

Local News

20-year-old man shot in front of Detroit stop sign

Victim in stable condition

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man was shot in front of a stop sign Monday morning in the area of Longview and Conner, Detroit police say.

The victim was shot after someone drove by the area in a white Chevy Impala firing shots. Police say the victim was seated in the rear driver’s side seat of a vehicle when he was shot. He is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

