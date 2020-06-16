Dearborn police looking for missing nonverbal woman

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a missing 66-year-old woman.

Sara Beatrice Garcia was last seen in the area of 4337 Maple Street in Dearborn.

Police describe Garcia as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and police said she is Black.

She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue jeans, red and pink slippers. She does not have identifying marks and does not have a vehicle, according to police.

Police said Garcia has mental disabilities and recently moved to the Detroit area from Cuba. Police said she is nonverbal and unable to care for herself.

Police said she cannot provide her name if asked and does not know where she lives.

Police did not provide a picture of Garcia.