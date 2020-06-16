What educators have learned amid the coronavirus pandemic

Schools in Michigan were forced to close their doors early due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This sudden change put students, teachers and families in a whole new world. Many teachers had to reinvent what teaching and learning is for them and their students.

They liken it to building an airplane in mid-air, while flying it. The pivot to teaching remotely happened so quickly, few had time to fully adjust.

