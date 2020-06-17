73ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 17, 2020

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Michigan COVID-19 data -- daily cases count through June 16, 2020.
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know

The state of Michigan reported 125 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Tuesday.

At its peak at the beginning of April, Michigan was reporting more than 1,500 cases a day. The state reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 15, and has not had a daily case count of more than 300 since May 31.

As we were explaining on Monday, the state of Michigan is not seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, despite what you may have seen being reported by national news outlets.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a news conference about the state’s COVID-19 response at 11 a.m. Wednesday. She will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The state’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 23 and was lifted June 1. Michigan is now reopening in phases.

  • June 8: Restaurants and retail businesses have been allowed to resume under safety restrictions. People can gather outside in groups of up to 100 people.
  • June 15: Salons and message business are now allowed to operate. They have to follow specific rules pertaining to social distancing, mask wearing and plexiglass screens.
  • Outdoor fitness classes and athletic events are allowed, as long as social distancing practices are followed.

Here’s a look at the data in Michigan:

