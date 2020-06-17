ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 17, 2020
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know
The state of Michigan reported 125 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Tuesday.
At its peak at the beginning of April, Michigan was reporting more than 1,500 cases a day. The state reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 15, and has not had a daily case count of more than 300 since May 31.
As we were explaining on Monday, the state of Michigan is not seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, despite what you may have seen being reported by national news outlets.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a news conference about the state’s COVID-19 response at 11 a.m. Wednesday. She will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
The state’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 23 and was lifted June 1. Michigan is now reopening in phases.
- June 8: Restaurants and retail businesses have been allowed to resume under safety restrictions. People can gather outside in groups of up to 100 people.
- June 15: Salons and message business are now allowed to operate. They have to follow specific rules pertaining to social distancing, mask wearing and plexiglass screens.
- Outdoor fitness classes and athletic events are allowed, as long as social distancing practices are followed.
Here’s a look at the data in Michigan:
- View more: Michigan COVID-19 data
- View more: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends
- More: Reopening Michigan updates
Weather: Good day sunshine!
