ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 18, 2020

Police search for killer after more than a dozen shots fired at Detroit gas station
Police are looking for a killer on Detroit’s west side after more than a dozen shots were fired at a gas station.
Witnesses said at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday Bernard Holmes, 60, was involved in an argument with another man at the Marathon gas station at West Chicago and Meyers Road in Detroit.
One witness said they saw the men chasing each other around the gas pumps while holding the gas nozzles. Another witness said the gunman started to drive away, circled back, got out and then fired 10-20 rounds.
Vice President Mike Pence to visit Sterling Heights today
ice President Mike Pence will be in Sterling Heights today.
He is also scheduled to have lunch at Engine House in Mt. Clemens.
The restaurant is owned by local Detroit firefighter Captain Greg Sisoy and former Detroit firefighter John Gusumano, who retired after 31 years of service.
The Office of the Vice President announced the visit Monday in a news release.
After the lunch, Pence will participate in a tour of Chardam Gear Company.
Following the tour, Pence will deliver remarks at Casadei Structural Steel, Inc. Both the Chardam Gear Company and Casadei Structural Steel are in Sterling Heights.
Here’s a look at the newest COVID data in Michigan:
Weather: Air Quality Alert as today becomes a scorcher
More Local News Headlines
- Detroit lags in 2020 census returns, state numbers good
- Large water main break forms crater in Milan neighborhood
National and World Headlines
Sports Headlines
- Pavel Datsyuk’s agent says former Red Wings star is at family cottage -- the end.
- MLB thinks Manfred has framework with Clark, union stays mum
