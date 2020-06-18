ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 18, 2020

Police are looking for a killer on Detroit’s west side after more than a dozen shots were fired at a gas station.

Witnesses said at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday Bernard Holmes, 60, was involved in an argument with another man at the Marathon gas station at West Chicago and Meyers Road in Detroit.

One witness said they saw the men chasing each other around the gas pumps while holding the gas nozzles. Another witness said the gunman started to drive away, circled back, got out and then fired 10-20 rounds.

ice President Mike Pence will be in Sterling Heights today.

He is also scheduled to have lunch at Engine House in Mt. Clemens.

The restaurant is owned by local Detroit firefighter Captain Greg Sisoy and former Detroit firefighter John Gusumano, who retired after 31 years of service.

The Office of the Vice President announced the visit Monday in a news release.

After the lunch, Pence will participate in a tour of Chardam Gear Company.

Following the tour, Pence will deliver remarks at Casadei Structural Steel, Inc. Both the Chardam Gear Company and Casadei Structural Steel are in Sterling Heights.

Here’s a look at the newest COVID data in Michigan: