VIDEO: Detroit police seek person of interest in fatal shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest wanted in connection to a Homicide that occurred on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, at about 12:15 p.m. June 8, a 20-year-old man was shot near the intersection of French Road and Gratiot Avenue. It’s believed the person of interest may be able to provide information.

Video of the person of interest can be seen in the video player above.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.