ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 20, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Judge rules indoor gyms can reopen in Michigan
On Friday, a federal judge ruled that gyms in Michigan can reopen on June 25. The ruling was made by a federal judge after a lawsuit was filed by the League of Independent Fitness Facilities.

‘You don’t get to run people over’: Driver strikes 3 pedestrians in Detroit

Police say a driver struck three pedestrians, other cars and a tree in Detroit on Friday.

DOJ tries to oust US attorney investigating Trump allies

The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday night to oust Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 60,829; Death toll now at 5,823

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 60,829 as of Saturday morning, including 5,823 deaths, state officials report.

WEATHER: Summer begins on a hot and humid Saturday

