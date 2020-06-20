Detroit police investigating after 27-year-old man shot, killed while cleaning the inside of his vehicle

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed while cleaning the interior of his vehicle.

It happened on Friday at 6:43 p.m. in the 14600 block of Asbury Park. Police said four Black men were seen leaving the scene in a gray SUV.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital by medics and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

