Shooting victim’s 2-year-old daughter found hiding under bed in Detroit apartment

DETROIT – Police found a man shot to death inside an apartment on Detroit’s west side.

While officers were in the apartment they found a 2-year-old child hiding under a bed. It happened on West Grand Boulevard near West Warren.

Police said a man who they believe is 30 years old was shot and killed inside his apartment. His 2-year-old daughter was found hiding from the shooter.

Police blocked off the busy street for hours. Police said the child was not injured.

