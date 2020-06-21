75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan
Protesters put on public tribunal for Detroit leaders amid George Floyd protests
Protesters put on public tribunal for Detroit leaders amid George Floyd protests

1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting

One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police said early Sunday.

Tulsa arena hosts thousands for Trump rally amid virus fears

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump showed up in an indoor arena Saturday night for a rally that some fear could help fuel nascent spikes of coronavirus cases in some places, concerns that were amplified after six staffers helping to set up the event tested positive for the virus.

Protesters hold mock trial in Hart Plaza

During a mock trial held in the middle of Downtown Detroit Saturday protesters delivered testimony about how they have been treated during the demonstrations against police brutality.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 61,084; Death toll now at 5,843

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 61,084 as of Sunday morning, including 5,843 deaths, state officials report. On Saturday the state reported a total of 49,290 recoveries.

Father’s Day Forecast: Warm and humid with rain showers

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: