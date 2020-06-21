ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 21, 2020

1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting
One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police said early Sunday.
Tulsa arena hosts thousands for Trump rally amid virus fears
Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump showed up in an indoor arena Saturday night for a rally that some fear could help fuel nascent spikes of coronavirus cases in some places, concerns that were amplified after six staffers helping to set up the event tested positive for the virus.
Protesters hold mock trial in Hart Plaza
During a mock trial held in the middle of Downtown Detroit Saturday protesters delivered testimony about how they have been treated during the demonstrations against police brutality.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 61,084; Death toll now at 5,843
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 61,084 as of Sunday morning, including 5,843 deaths, state officials report. On Saturday the state reported a total of 49,290 recoveries.
Father’s Day Forecast: Warm and humid with rain showers
