Detroit police seek missing 37-year-old man with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are looking for Kirk Magee, a 37-year-old man last seen on Friday morning.

Police said he left his residence in the 15000 block of Evanston Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Magee is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black pool shirt, black khakis and white shoes.

Police said he is in good physical condition, but his family said he suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Kirk Magee, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.