ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 22, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan was 61,230 as of Sunday afternoon, including 5,846 deaths, state officials report.

Sunday’s update represents 146 new cases and 3 additional deaths. Saturday’s total was 61,084 confirmed cases and 5,843 deaths.

Last weekend Michigan reported a total 44,964 COVID-19 recoveries. On Saturday the state reported a total of 49,290 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,900 as of Thursday.

Michigan’s top doctor, Joneigh S. Khaldun, discussed the possibility of another spike in cases on Flashpoint as some states have witnessed a surge in cases after loosening restrictions.

New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks.

Here’s a look at the data in Michigan:

Camping in Michigan state parks and recreation areas will resume Monday, June 22.

State park camping schedule:

Sanitation stations (or dump stations) will open June 22.

All Michigan state forest campgrounds will open June 10.

Dispersed camping on state forest land is open as of Friday, May 29.

All overnight lodging facilities and shelters will open June 22.

Shelters in state parks and recreation areas will open June 22.

Source: DNR

On Friday, a federal judge ruled that gyms in Michigan can reopen on June 25th.

The ruling was made by U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in the Western District of Michigan after a lawsuit was filed by the League of Independent Fitness Facilities.

The judge granted a preliminary injunction against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that closed gyms across the state.

Ford Motor Company announced it will return to full production Monday, which is two weeks earlier than planned.

It’s been more than three months since Ford has operated at full capacity.

When they shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), automakers said they would ramp up slowly, cautiously and safely. That process appears to be moving along as Ford brings back laid off third-shift employees at several plants.

Ford’s statement Friday showed an eagerness to get back to business, saying, “We are pleased to be able to return to our normal operating pattern in the U.S. on Monday, which is sooner than expected, because our workforce and suppliers are able to support. The safety of our workforce continues to be our top priority.”

