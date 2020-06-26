Detroit police seek 37-year-old woman missing since April 3

DETROIT – Police are looking for Kathleen Andonnaire-Koo, a 37-year-old woman last seen April 3 on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, Andonnaire-Koo was last seen waiting for a ride in the 19300 block of Edinborough Road, just west of the Southfield Freeway. She has not been seen or heard from since.

She has a crown tattoo on her arm and a black crown tattoo on her neck.

Anyone who has seen Kathleen Andonnaire-Koo, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.