DETROIT – Police are seeking a man wanted for allegedly attempting to cash a forged student refund check on June 11 at 3:40 p.m. in the 13900 block of Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

Police say the check belonged to a 38-year-old woman. The man was not able to process the transaction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.