Global Pride celebration taking place Saturday, June 27

FILE - In this June 30, 2019, file photo parade-goers carrying rainbow flags walk down a street during the LBGTQ Pride march in New York, to celebrate five decades of LGBTQ pride, marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement. Democrats flooded Twitter and email inboxes this week with praise for the watershed Supreme Court decision shielding gay, lesbian and transgender people from job discrimination. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – A Global Pride celebration will take place Saturday, June 27 bringing the LGBTI community together and ensuring that it stands strong despite the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information or to watch the celebration online, click here.

