ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 28, 2020

June 28, 2020

A worker wearing a protective suit talks with people registering for coronavirus tests at a community health clinic in Beijing, Sunday, June 28, 2020. China reported more than a dozen of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all but a few of them from domestic transmission in Beijing, which has seen a recent spike in coronavirus infections. But authorities in the Chinese capital say a campaign to conduct tests on employees at hair and beauty salons across the city has found no positive cases so far, in a further sign that the recent outbreak has been largely brought under control. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Confirmed coronavirus cases pass 10 million

Confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed the 10 million mark worldwide. The United States has confirmed more than 2.5 million infections, the most in the world.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 63,009, Death toll now at 5,907

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 63,009 as of Sunday morning, including 5,907 deaths, state officials report.

WEATHER: Cool Sunday morning, hot afternoon

