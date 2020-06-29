70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan
Michigan COVID-19 data June 29, 2020.
Michigan COVID-19 data June 29, 2020. (WDIV)

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know June

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 63,261 as of Sunday afternoon, including 5,911 deaths, state officials report.

Michigan reported 51,099 COVID-19 recoveries on Saturday. That is up from 49,290 COVID-19 recoveries reported the prior weekend. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,000 as of Thursday, June 25. At it’s peak in April, the state reported 30,300 active cases of COVID-19.

Sunday’s update represents an increase of 252 confirmed cases and 4 additional deaths.

New cases and deaths have seen a slight bump after remaining mostly flat throughout June in Michigan. The 7-day average jumped from 177 (June 15-21) to 290 (June 22-28) last week for new daily cases.

Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks. There has been a slight uptick in hospitalizations in recent days.

New cases per day since June 15:

  • June 15 -- 74 new cases
  • June 16 -- 125 new cases
  • June 17 -- 204 new cases
  • June 18 -- 225 new cases
  • June 19 -- 211 new cases
  • June 20 -- 255 new cases
  • June 21 -- 146 new cases
  • June 22 -- 179 new cases
  • June 23 -- 221 new cases
  • June 24 -- 323 new cases
  • June 25 -- 353 new cases
  • June 26 -- 389 new cases
  • June 27 -- 314 new cases
  • June 28 -- 252 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Weather: Great stretch of summer

Michigan auto insurance changes on July 1: How to lower your costs

Michigan drivers should be able to cut their auto insurance costs starting this week -- but you may need to take action.

Michigan lawmakers approved bipartisan auto insurance reform legislation last spring aimed at cutting costs for Michigan drivers who have paid the highest insurance rates in the country.

Basically, drivers will now have a choice when it comes to coverage level. In some cases, doing nothing will save you money. But for some, you may need to take action this week.

Companies can no longer use certain non-driving factors to set rates. Drivers’ premiums will depend on the coverages they choose, and factors related to their personal situation, such as driving record and claims history.

The state has offered some resources to help sort through some of the common questions.

Here’s what you need to know.

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: