Unknown man wanted by Detroit police for shooting of woman

Victim released from hospital

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

The man wanted by Detroit police for the shooting of a woman. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting that happened on the city’s east side.

On May 24 shortly after 1 p.m. in the 11300 block of Chalmers in Detroit, the man approached a 39-year-old woman.

After a short conversation, he pulled out a gun and fired shots at her. She was struck by the gunfire and injured. The victim has been released from the hospital.

Police have described the man as black with a light complexion, thin build, between the age of 18 to 25 and up to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a pink or orange sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.

