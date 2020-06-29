Unknown man wanted by Detroit police for shooting of woman

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting that happened on the city’s east side.

On May 24 shortly after 1 p.m. in the 11300 block of Chalmers in Detroit, the man approached a 39-year-old woman.

After a short conversation, he pulled out a gun and fired shots at her. She was struck by the gunfire and injured. The victim has been released from the hospital.

Police have described the man as black with a light complexion, thin build, between the age of 18 to 25 and up to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a pink or orange sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.

