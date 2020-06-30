ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 30, 2020

Welcome to Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Today we are expecting a very important update from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about Michigan schools returning to classes in the fall. She is expected to unveil her return-to-school plan during a news conference at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 63,497 as of Monday, including 5,915 deaths, state officials report. Monday’s cases update represents an increase of 236 confirmed cases and four additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 63,261 confirmed cases and 5,911 deaths.

New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks. There was a slight uptick in hospitalizations last week.

Michigan has reported 51,099 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 6,300 as of Sunday.

The 7-day average jumped from 177 (June 15-21) to 290 (June 22-28) last week for new daily cases.

New cases per day since June 15:

June 15 -- 74 new cases

June 16 -- 125 new cases

June 17 -- 204 new cases

June 18 -- 225 new cases

June 19 -- 211 new cases

June 20 -- 255 new cases

June 21 -- 146 new cases

June 22 -- 179 new cases

June 23 -- 221 new cases

June 24 -- 323 new cases

June 25 -- 353 new cases

June 26 -- 389 new cases

June 27 -- 314 new cases

June 28 -- 252 new cases

June 29 -- 236 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan: