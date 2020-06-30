ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 30, 2020

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know June 30, 2020
Today we are expecting a very important update from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about Michigan schools returning to classes in the fall. She is expected to unveil her return-to-school plan during a news conference at 3 p.m.
- Live today: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) update
- Whitmer is expected to announce a back-to-school plan for Fall 2020. Whitmer said earlier this month that Michigan schools will be allowed to resume in-person learning within phase four of her reopening plan. She is expected to release her “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap” on Tuesday. Last week, Michigan Republicans laid out their plans for school to return in the fall. Meanwhile, a report from the University of Michigan found one-third of parents surveyed don’t plan to send their children back to class in the fall.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 63,497 as of Monday, including 5,915 deaths, state officials report. Monday’s cases update represents an increase of 236 confirmed cases and four additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 63,261 confirmed cases and 5,911 deaths.
New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks. There was a slight uptick in hospitalizations last week.
Michigan has reported 51,099 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 6,300 as of Sunday.
The 7-day average jumped from 177 (June 15-21) to 290 (June 22-28) last week for new daily cases.
New cases per day since June 15:
- June 15 -- 74 new cases
- June 16 -- 125 new cases
- June 17 -- 204 new cases
- June 18 -- 225 new cases
- June 19 -- 211 new cases
- June 20 -- 255 new cases
- June 21 -- 146 new cases
- June 22 -- 179 new cases
- June 23 -- 221 new cases
- June 24 -- 323 new cases
- June 25 -- 353 new cases
- June 26 -- 389 new cases
- June 27 -- 314 new cases
- June 28 -- 252 new cases
- June 29 -- 236 new cases
Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:
- Dr. Frank McGeorge: How researchers can track the way a virus circulates
- TRUTH INDEX: Is it true that wearing a mask for an extended period of time can be harmful? -- No, and here’s why
Weather: Tons of sun with temps in the upper 80s
More Local News Headlines
- 9-year-old girl dies in fire on Detroit’s west side; siblings rescued
- Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Fifth Avenue Royal Oak
- Officials report 107 COVID-19 cases at East Lansing bar as Ingham County reduces restaurant capacity
- Detroit family’s home collapses as landlord refuses to answer calls
- Michigan car insurance changes on July 1: What you need to know
- Woman’s dog dies minutes after receiving routine lyme disease vaccine at Brighton area vet
- Protesters call for Detroit officer who drove through crowd to be fired, face charges
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer proposes 4-pronged police reform plan: What it includes
- Gas main break in Dearborn forces people in more than 15 homes to evacuate
- American Moslem Society sues Woodmere Cemetery alleging breach of contract, disparate treatment
- University of Michigan Regents approve budget that includes 1.9% tuition increase
- GM and FCA keep sparring while Ford rolls out big new incentive
National and World Headlines
- In about-face, Arizona shuts bars, pools again to curb virus
- AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019
- Serious coronavirus-linked condition hit 285 US children
- Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Sports Headlines
- 5-star recruit Emoni Bates of Ypsilanti Lincoln commits to Michigan State
- Here are the 58 players included on the Detroit Tigers’ spring training roster