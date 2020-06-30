LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to announce return-to-school plan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Tuesday afternoon.
Whitmer is expected to announce a back-to-school plan for Fall 2020. Whitmer said earlier this month that Michigan schools will be allowed to resume in-person learning within phase four of her reopening plan. She is expected to release her “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap” on Tuesday.
The update is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
- You can watch live in the stream above.
Last week, Michigan Republicans laid out their plans for school to return in the fall.
Meanwhile, a report from the University of Michigan found one-third of parents surveyed don’t plan to send their children back to class in the fall.
- Survey finds one-third of Michigan parents don’t plan to send children back to class this fall
- Thousands of Michiganders struggling to get answers about unemployment targeted by new scam
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs order allowing professional sports to return without fans
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 63,497 as of Monday, including 5,915 deaths, state officials report.
Monday’s update represents an increase of 236 confirmed cases and four additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 63,261 confirmed cases and 5,911 deaths.
New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks. There was a slight uptick in hospitalizations last week.
Michigan has reported 51,099 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 6,300 as of Sunday.
The 7-day average jumped from 177 (June 15-21) to 290 (June 22-28) last week for new daily cases.
New cases per day since June 15:
- June 15 -- 74 new cases
- June 16 -- 125 new cases
- June 17 -- 204 new cases
- June 18 -- 225 new cases
- June 19 -- 211 new cases
- June 20 -- 255 new cases
- June 21 -- 146 new cases
- June 22 -- 179 new cases
- June 23 -- 221 new cases
- June 24 -- 323 new cases
- June 25 -- 353 new cases
- June 26 -- 389 new cases
- June 27 -- 314 new cases
- June 28 -- 252 new cases
- June 29 -- 236 new cases
Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:
- View more: Michigan COVID-19 data
- View more: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends
- More: Reopening Michigan updates
- Dr. Frank McGeorge: How researchers can track the way a virus circulates