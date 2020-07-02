Police looking for man who stole from a dollar store in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a larceny that happened on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the suspect walked into a dollar store in the 24100 block of Grand River on June 11 at 10:55 a.m. He took several items from the store and fled on foot. He was last seen crossing telegraph.

Police said the suspect was wearing a blue baseball cap, black zippered hooded sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath, brown shorts and white shoes. Originally he had on dark colored shorts with white stripes on the side.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct by calling 313-596-5855 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

