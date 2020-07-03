ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 3, 2020

Welcome to Friday, July 3, 2020.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 64,675 as of Thursday, including 5,966 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 543 new confirmed cases and an additional 15 deaths. This is the state’s largest daily case count since May -- May 29 was 607. The previous highest daily count in June was 389 on June 26.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, state officials said the data was pulled “a little later today, which may have led to additional cases being counted today that would have shown up in tomorrow’s count (between 40 and 50 at most), but this is still one of the highest case counts we’ve reported in several weeks.”

While there has been a rise in confirmed virus cases, Michigan’s hospitalization trend remains flat. There were 315 COVID-19 inpatients in the state as of Thursday, July 2. That trend has remained pretty flat since June 8. Compare that to April 12 when the state reported nearly 4,000 COVID-19 inpatients.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down indoor bar services Wednesday throughout most of the Lower Peninsula due to a slight COVID-19 spike across the state.

New cases per day since June 15:

June 15 -- 74 new cases

June 16 -- 125 new cases

June 17 -- 204 new cases

June 18 -- 225 new cases

June 19 -- 211 new cases

June 20 -- 255 new cases

June 21 -- 146 new cases

June 22 -- 179 new cases

June 23 -- 221 new cases

June 24 -- 323 new cases

June 25 -- 353 new cases

June 26 -- 389 new cases

June 27 -- 314 new cases

June 28 -- 252 new cases

June 29 -- 236 new cases

June 30 -- 373 new cases

July 1 -- 262 new cases

July 2 -- 543 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:

With the Fourth of July this weekend, and many missing annual displays due to COVID-19, the household firework market is booming -- and lighting up your sky.

Michigan passed new fireworks laws a few years back -- so let’s just brush up on what you need to know from LARA:

Michiganders who plan on setting off fireworks need to make sure they know which days are legal to do so in their local community. Michigan’s Fireworks Safety Act of 2011 (Public Act 256) was amended in December 2018, giving local government entities – villages, townships, and cities – the right to restrict the days and times for their residents to use consumer fireworks by enacting a local ordinance.

Even if a local government chooses to restrict fireworks in their municipality by passing a local ordinance, state law requires that fireworks must be allowed on the following days, after 11:00 a.m.

Read more about the laws here.

A group pushing for former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s prison sentence to be commuted and debts to be forgiven is holding a virtual news conference Friday morning.