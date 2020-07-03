Detroit police seek missing man with mental illness last seen in April

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen in April.

According to authorities, Alessandro Donini has not been at his residence located in the 200 block of Lakewood Street for a few months.

Donini is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Police said he might be driving a black 2010 Ford Fusion with no hubcaps.

He is reportedly in good physical condition but suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Alessandro Donini or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.