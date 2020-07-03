Livonia woman charged with disturbing peace after parking lot altercation

LIVONIA, Mich. – A 46-year-old Livonia woman faces a disturbing the peace charge after getting into an altercation with a fellow grocery store shopper June 13 in the parking lot outside the Kroger store on 8 Mile Road.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Paula Marie Gearin intentionally blocked another female shopper’s car so that the shopper was not able to leave the grocery store parking lot. This was after some kind of argument inside the store.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, it was about 4 p.m that day when the defendant was in the grocery store with a child. While in the store, she had a verbal exchange with another female shopper who was with her children, too.

“It is alleged that the defendant became very loud and rude and was verbally harassing the complainant. The complainant left the store and went to her car and loaded it with groceries. As she was attempting to leave, it is alleged that (Gearin) stood behind her vehicle and would not allow the complainant to exit. The complainant then video recorded the ensuing exchanges. Livonia police officers arrived and spoke with both parties and the complainant filed a police report,” reads a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Gearin’s arraignment is being finalized.