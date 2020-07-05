ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 5, 2020

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded, a sheriff’s official said.
Coronavirus pandemic leaves documented immigrants in limbo
According to a recent report from the immigration watchdog group Boundless Immigration, more than 100,000 immigrants were left in limbo adding to the overall immigration backlog that tops 2.5 million.
Japan floods leave up to 34 dead, many at nursing homes
Deep floodwaters and the risk of more mudslides that left at least 34 people confirmed or presumed dead hampered search and rescue operations Sunday in southern Japan.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 65,533, Death toll now at 5,972
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 65,533 as of Sunday morning, including 5,972 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Fourth consecutive 90 degree day likely Sunday
