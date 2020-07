DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other leaders will join developer W. Emery Matthews and Real Estate Interests at 1 p.m. Tuesday to break ground on the redevelopment of a long-abandoned multifamily building in the city’s Hubbard Farms neighborhood.

Twenty-five percent of the units in this neighborhood will be reserved as affordable housing. The project is part of the Duggan’s $56 million Strategic Neighborhood Fund initiative.

