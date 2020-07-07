ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 7, 2020

How to find ZIP code, city coronavirus case data in Michigan
Many counties are now offering ZIP code level COVID-19 data around the state of Michigan.
As coronavirus data becomes more available, counties and cities are enhancing their COVID-19 data dashboards to offer a more detailed look at where cases are being reported.
Some have been offering ZIP code data for months, including the city of Detroit and Oakland County. Here’s a list of links to local dashboards to find more detailed data.
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 7, 2020
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 66,171 as of Monday, including 5,975 deaths, state officials report.
Monday’s update represents an increase of 295 confirmed cases and three additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 65,876 confirmed cases and 5,972 deaths.
New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 15,000 per day. After an uptick in recent weeks, hospitalizations declined last week.
Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:
Weather: Some areas could get storms today
More Local News Headlines
- FCA Sterling Heights Assembly Plant worker stabbed during lunch break
- Owner of toxic green ooze site in new legal battle over Detroit property
- Livonia leaders dispute billboard message about racial profiling
- State police: I-75 driver fires shot near 7 Mile Road in Detroit
- Paycheck Protection Program: A look at which Michigan businesses received funds
- Michigan schools facing likely substitute teacher shortage when they reopen
- Appeals court: CEOs of General Motors, Fiat Chrysler don’t have to meet to settle lawsuit
- Chicago-based Portillo’s opening first Michigan restaurant in Sterling Heights
National and World Headlines
- Survey: Majority of Canadians not ready to welcome non-essential Americans across the border amid COVID-19 pandemic
- EU forecasts deeper economic hit from pandemic
- North Korea rejects talks as US envoy arrives in Seoul