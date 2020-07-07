ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 7, 2020

Many counties are now offering ZIP code level COVID-19 data around the state of Michigan.

As coronavirus data becomes more available, counties and cities are enhancing their COVID-19 data dashboards to offer a more detailed look at where cases are being reported.

Some have been offering ZIP code data for months, including the city of Detroit and Oakland County. Here’s a list of links to local dashboards to find more detailed data.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 66,171 as of Monday, including 5,975 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents an increase of 295 confirmed cases and three additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 65,876 confirmed cases and 5,972 deaths.

New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 15,000 per day. After an uptick in recent weeks, hospitalizations declined last week.

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan: