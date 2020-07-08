ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 8, 2020

Michigan ranks in the top tier of 2020 Census response, but some areas are lagging behind.

As of July 6, Michigan has the third highest overall response rate in the U.S., at 68.1 percent, just behind Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In Michigan, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Ottawa, Oakland and Lapeer counties lead the way, all about 76 percent response. Wayne County is at 63.2 percent, 36th in the state, while the City of Detroit lags behind at just above 47 percent.

Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge, Beverly Hills, East Grand Rapids, Lathrup Village and Berkley lead response rates for cities in the state, all above 86 percent.

Here’s a look at where Michigan cities rank in response rates how to respond to the Census.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 66,627 as of Tuesday, including 6,005 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 456 new cases and 30 additional deaths, including 20 as a result of the state’s ongoing review of “vital records” and testing data. Monday’s total was 66,171 confirmed cases and 5,975 deaths.

New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 15,000 per day. After an uptick in recent weeks, hospitalizations declined last week.

Michigan has reported 52,841 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,400 as of Monday. The 7-day average last week jumped from 290 to 373 (it was 177 two weeks ago), so cases are rising.

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan: