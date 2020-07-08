Detroit police looking for missing 62-year-old woman with medical condition

DETROIT – Police are seeking assistance to locate a missing 62-year-old Detroit woman.

Janice Peterson was last seen by her brother at about 7 p.m. on July 1 at a bus stop near Van Dyke Avenue and 7 Mile Road, officials said.

Peterson is described as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds and having light brown skin, brown eyes and short auburn colored hair. She was last seen wearing a green and yellow dress and sandals.

Peterson is in good physical condition but her family says she has a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

