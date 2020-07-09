Lack of live events puts financial strain on bars, restaurants in Michigan amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – For many bars and restaurants, being able to stay open isn’t enough amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Many places used to reply on live events to bring customers in. With sports, concerts and festivals canceled, it’s really hurting the bottom line. Royal Oak bar owners fear they may not survive.

Jay Lambrecht owns Bookies Bar and Grille in the heart of Downtown Detroit. He picked the location for its proximity to LCA and Comerica Park, but without concerts and without fans at the ballpark -- filling the bar is a big challenge.

Bar owners downtown hope the Detroit Lions will be allowed to play for fans, but so far no decisions. It’s not just downtown though. In Royal Oak, the Royal Oak Theater is typically an entertainment hot spot.

