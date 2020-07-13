Metro Detroit weather: Another heat wave approaching

DETROIT – The only July we ever knew is gone. At least for a while, we’re getting some comfortable, nearly perfect conditions. But the next heat wave isn’t far behind.

Relaxing Start

We’re starting the week with low humidity and temperatures that are below normal. Temperatures return to seasonable levels Tuesday, in the mid 80s. Humidity creeps up to noticeable levels, too. Wednesday brings the upper 80s with muggy air. Then we’re back to a sequel of our last heat wave.

90s Return

Thursday’s thunder should keep us away from 90, but we’ll get there Friday, and possibly another five days beyond that! Humidity will remain high through the weekend and early next week too. So air temperatures in the low and mid 90s will feel even hotter. Sunday and Monday could end up feeling close to 100 in spots… again.

By the way, our last 90-degree streak ended after eight days. That brings our 2020 total to 11 days with highs at or above 90. That’s one more than we picked up in the entire year of 2019 and one short of the yearly average of 12. If we do add another 6 to our July total, that will bring us to the 14 for the month, which is 3 shy of the record. We recorded 17 90-degree days in July 1955.

Not Much Rain

What’s become a recurring theme is back in the forecast… very little rain. Our best chance in the forecast is Thursday morning. If you don’t see it then, we have a slimmer shot on Saturday. Beyond that we’ll be relying on pop-up shots as the mercury climbs.