57-year-old missing on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A 57-year-old man went missing in Detroit on Monday afternoon.

Police say Myrick Doyle was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. at his residence in the 7700 block of East Jefferson Avenue. Doyle reportedly left the residence and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The missing man is described as having a medium complexion, black and gray hair and missing front teeth. Doyle was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red jogging pants, police said.

Officials say Doyle is in good physical condition but poor mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

