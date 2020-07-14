68ºF

Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

Robert Yharbrough was last seen on Friday in Detroit

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Robert Yharbrough, Jr., 15, was last seen at his residence in Detroit on July 10, 2020. Photo provided by the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT – Police are seeking assistance to locate a missing teen that was last seen on Friday.

Robert Yharbrough, Jr., 15, was last seen around 6 p.m. at his residence in the 19000 block of Ashton Avenue.

Yharbrough is described as standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and has a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, red shirt, red sweatpants and black Jordan sneakers, police said.

The missing teen is said to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

